Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 676.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLNC shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fluence Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

Fluence Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

FLNC stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 130.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Fluence Energy had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

