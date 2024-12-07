Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SMIN opened at $84.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.04. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $55.12.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

