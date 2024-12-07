Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Invests $1.02 Million in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 199,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of HUYA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of HUYA by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 103,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of HUYA by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of HUYA by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of HUYA by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA Stock Up 3.8 %

HUYA stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. HUYA Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.80 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HUYA from $5.90 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.70 target price on shares of HUYA in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HUYA

HUYA Company Profile

(Free Report)

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.