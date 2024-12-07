Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Free Report) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,155 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF makes up 0.5% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.98% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF worth $10,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 208,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 17,264 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,014,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 606.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FLKR opened at $18.44 on Friday. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $23.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $237.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE South Korea RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. FLKR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.