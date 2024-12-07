Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 187,016 TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 187,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,283,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 227,186 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 372,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 156,905 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 23,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WULF. Northland Securities lifted their price target on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.07.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Shares of WULF opened at $8.12 on Friday. TeraWulf Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

