Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 128,816 VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 128,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of VTEX by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 129,100 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its position in shares of VTEX by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 3,098,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,497,000 after buying an additional 1,721,568 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VTEX by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after buying an additional 315,507 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda grew its position in shares of VTEX by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 726,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 83,096 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of VTEX by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after buying an additional 338,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.70 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

VTEX Price Performance

VTEX stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.52 and a beta of 1.34.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. VTEX had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. VTEX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that VTEX will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

