Lululemon Athletica’s (LULU) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.18 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.92 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.93 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.35 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $17.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LULU. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $438.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.52.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $399.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.40 and a 200-day moving average of $287.81. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% during the 2nd quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $669,036,000 after purchasing an additional 44,294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,769,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $528,429,000 after buying an additional 82,731 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,040,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $310,763,000 after buying an additional 37,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,055,000 after buying an additional 894,531 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.