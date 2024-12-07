Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2,098.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 94,444 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $57,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $911,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,609 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,281 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 450,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,561,000 after purchasing an additional 249,591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,074,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,797,437,000 after purchasing an additional 240,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,389,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,981,088,000 after buying an additional 209,591 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $513.04 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $413.92 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.36. The firm has a market cap of $121.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

