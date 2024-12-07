Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Shares Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 31,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 31,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Lithium Chile Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46.

Lithium Chile Company Profile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile and Argentina. The company also explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 111,978 hectares in Chile and 20,800 hectares in Argentina; and owns 5 properties totaling 21,329 hectares in Chile.

