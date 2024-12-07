Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) Insider Buys A$10,110.00 in Stock

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR – Get Free Report) insider Adrienne Parker purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.67 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$10,110.00 ($6,480.77).
Liontown Resources Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 22.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85.
Liontown Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Liontown Resources
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Nebius Group Stock: A Rising AI Infrastructure Star
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Celsius Stock May Thrive as Pepsi and Coca-Cola Face Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Liontown Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontown Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.