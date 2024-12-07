Leonard E. Post Sells 1,000 Shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) Stock

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $34,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
CG Oncology Trading Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ:CGON opened at $34.59 on Friday. CG Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $50.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88.
CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. CG Oncology had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 10,642.98%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CGON shares. UBS Group started coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded CG Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CG Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.
CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.
