LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,208,307 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 389% from the previous session’s volume of 247,214 shares.The stock last traded at $37.51 and had previously closed at $38.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TREE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41.

In other news, General Counsel Heather Enlow-Novitsky sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $29,632.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 301.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

