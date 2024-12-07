Ledyard Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LFGP) Trading 0.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 21,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 351% from the average daily volume of 4,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

Ledyard Financial Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93.

Ledyard Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

About Ledyard Financial Group

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ledyard National Bank that provides retail and commercial banking, and wealth advisory services in New Hampshire and Vermont. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, money market, NOW, and health saving accounts; and debit, ATM, and credit cards.

