Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Saturday, February 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$30.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.75. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$24.45 and a 12-month high of C$31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.10.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

