Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Shares Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.08. Approximately 40,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 100,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

Kootenay Silver Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$64.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.14.

Kootenay Silver Company Profile

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering an area of approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

