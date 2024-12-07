Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.25 and last traded at C$6.25, with a volume of 4600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.16.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$224.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.67.

Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

