Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE KW traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 354,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,311. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $13.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 8,973,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,161,000 after acquiring an additional 544,495 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 615,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 426,495 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 320,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 195,300 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at about $1,721,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

