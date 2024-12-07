Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.60. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $38.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $45.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Insider Transactions at Guaranty Bancshares

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $238,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,020. This trade represents a 6.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 124,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCG Investment Co acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

