Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Price Target to $27.00

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CVBF. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.57. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.49.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $126.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 28.29%. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

