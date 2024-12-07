Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Trading Up 7.7% – Still a Buy?

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Free Report) traded up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.31. 57,326 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 52,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.
JTKWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
