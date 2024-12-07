JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Price

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $472.00 to $480.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $442.00 to $476.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $385.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $438.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $428.17 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $318.17 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $373.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

