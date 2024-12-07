Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $352.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JLL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE JLL opened at $277.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $162.93 and a 12-month high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

