John Page Sells 3,884 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) SVP John Page sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total transaction of $658,959.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,291,162.46. This trade represents a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $171.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.05 and a 200-day moving average of $147.62. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $175.39. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

