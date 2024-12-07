JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ENGN. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of enGene in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised enGene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

ENGN stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.52, a current ratio of 19.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. enGene has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $18.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that enGene will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Growth Opportunities F. Forbion acquired 341,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,164,044.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,400,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,221,014.94. This represents a 16.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 420,965 shares of company stock worth $2,651,103 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENGN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in enGene by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,189,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 389,918 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of enGene by 1,410.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 663,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 619,100 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of enGene in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in enGene by 50.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in enGene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

