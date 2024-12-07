Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Stock Price Up 1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Free Report) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.62). Approximately 21,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 43,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.61).

Jarvis Securities Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 48.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 53.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.14 million, a PE ratio of 707.14 and a beta of 0.32.

Jarvis Securities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Jarvis Securities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

About Jarvis Securities

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA investment wrappers and savings schemes; and nominee, certificated, and SIPP accounts.

