James Buckly Jordan Sells 1,288 Shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) Director James Buckly Jordan sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $11,682.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,219.48. This represents a 0.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Buckly Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, James Buckly Jordan sold 64,408 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $551,976.56.

On Monday, November 18th, James Buckly Jordan sold 1,472 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $11,761.28.

Serve Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SERV traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 19,909,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,201,164. Serve Robotics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SERV. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Serve Robotics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Institutional Trading of Serve Robotics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Serve Robotics during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Serve Robotics in the third quarter valued at about $9,636,000.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

