James Buckly Jordan Sells 1,288 Shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) Director James Buckly Jordan sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $11,682.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,219.48. This represents a 0.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
James Buckly Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 21st, James Buckly Jordan sold 64,408 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $551,976.56.
- On Monday, November 18th, James Buckly Jordan sold 1,472 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $11,761.28.
Serve Robotics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SERV traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 19,909,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,201,164. Serve Robotics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on SERV
Institutional Trading of Serve Robotics
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Serve Robotics during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Serve Robotics in the third quarter valued at about $9,636,000.
About Serve Robotics
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Serve Robotics
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.