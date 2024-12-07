iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Main Management ETF Advisors LLC

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,025,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,120 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 13.2% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $278,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 84,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,639,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $375,000.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $97.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.94 and a 52 week high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

