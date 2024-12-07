iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS) Stock Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.90 and traded as low as $26.11. iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF shares last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 11,815 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $58.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78.

About iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (ECNS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap Chinese securities. The fund covers roughly the bottom 14% of Chinese securities by market cap. ECNS was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.