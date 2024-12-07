iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Stock Price Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and traded as high as $25.06. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF shares last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 289,900 shares trading hands.
iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.