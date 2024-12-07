iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Share Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and traded as high as $33.99. iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF shares last traded at $33.72, with a volume of 1,348 shares trading hands.

iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.10% of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (IDAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of global technology companies that focus on two primary themes: cloud computing and 5G. Holdings are weighted by market-cap within each theme. IDAT was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

