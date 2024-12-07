iSAM Funds UK Ltd Sells 14,033 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,197 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 0.8% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BK opened at $80.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.79 and a 200 day moving average of $68.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.72. The firm has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This trade represents a 24.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

