iSAM Funds UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 27,636 Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 27,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 52,139 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In related news, CAO Charles D. Lischer sold 12,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $355,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,022.85. This trade represents a 19.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 25,900 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $750,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,943.74. The trade was a 24.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 1.1 %

GPK opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.83. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.