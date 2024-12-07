iSAM Funds UK Ltd Increases Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Elevance Health comprises approximately 1.0% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $31,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $622.00 to $501.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.20.

Elevance Health Stock Down 2.8 %

ELV stock opened at $382.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.29 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $437.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.74.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,915.22. This trade represents a 46.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.