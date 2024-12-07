iSAM Funds UK Ltd Increases Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 159.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,818 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Vontier were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 2,976.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.23 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Argus downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vontier

Vontier Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.