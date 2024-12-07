iSAM Funds UK Ltd Has $1.02 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd lifted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 308.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE opened at $121.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $102.17 and a 1-year high of $131.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.54.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

