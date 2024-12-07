iSAM Funds UK Ltd Grows Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Flowserve by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Taika Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taika Capital LP now owns 125,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,685,000 after purchasing an additional 37,132 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 244,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 29,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Flowserve from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Flowserve from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Flowserve from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.30.

Flowserve Trading Down 1.4 %

FLS opened at $60.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

