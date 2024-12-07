iSAM Funds UK Ltd Buys 24,991 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 279.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,991 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Old Republic International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,542,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,073,000 after purchasing an additional 532,251 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,850,000 after purchasing an additional 379,474 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 162.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 377,605 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the second quarter worth about $10,641,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Old Republic International by 14.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,838,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,804,000 after purchasing an additional 231,600 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of ORI opened at $37.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average is $34.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.86. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

