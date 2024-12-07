iSAM Funds UK Ltd Acquires 22,652 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd raised its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 98.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,652 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy accounts for approximately 1.1% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4,571.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $40.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 109.68%.

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.