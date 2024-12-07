Investment Management Corp of Ontario Purchases 800 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 127.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $232.47 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $191.97 and a 52-week high of $247.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.90.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.02. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $1,506,835.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,289,260.27. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,060. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,572 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,209. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $282.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.92.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Articles

