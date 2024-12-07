Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $740,000 Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 48.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB increased its position in Kellanova by 20.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 273,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,076,000 after purchasing an additional 46,450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 498.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 217,320 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,169,000 after buying an additional 24,067 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the third quarter worth approximately $4,211,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Kellanova in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $9,305,285.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,222,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,997,354,514.82. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,145,830 shares of company stock valued at $92,516,606 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of K stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.38. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $81.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day moving average of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 78.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on K. Argus lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.35.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

