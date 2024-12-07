Investment Management Corp of Ontario Grows Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 56.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $1,428,721.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,409.27. This trade represents a 58.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 171,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $10,896,330.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,602.30. This trade represents a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.12. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $66.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

