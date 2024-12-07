Investment Management Corp of Ontario Boosts Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Ventas were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. This trade represents a 6.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $8,022,980.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,291,063.89. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,252 shares of company stock worth $8,809,845 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.63.

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $67.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.38.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,058.82%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

