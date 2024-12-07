Investment Management Corp of Ontario Boosts Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,395 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $2,268,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,968,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 13,948.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 284,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 282,728 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,274,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on RF shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.18.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.50%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.