Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.25 and traded as high as $48.37. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF shares last traded at $48.14, with a volume of 2,088 shares changing hands.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Stock Down 2.7 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.24. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.68.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.
