International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Mizuho raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.86. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.94 and a 12-month high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.62.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $297,086.50. This represents a 60.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

