Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Still a Buy?

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICG – Get Free Report) was up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,210 ($28.17) and last traded at GBX 2,200 ($28.05). Approximately 4,498,682 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 1,616,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,160 ($27.54).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,600 ($33.15) target price for the company.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group Price Performance

Intermediate Capital Group Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,356.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,123.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,168.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26.30 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,937.50%.

About Intermediate Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

We are a provider of integrated solutions consisting of high-performance computing ASIC chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications. We utilize a fabless business model and specialize in the front-end and back-end of IC design, which are the major components of the IC product development chain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.