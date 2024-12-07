InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on IHG. Barclays upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.
InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $130.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.70. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $82.68 and a 12 month high of $131.68.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
