Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 19,669 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,669 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 31,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 65.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.0% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 33,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 102,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.3225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.85%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

