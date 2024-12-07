Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Here’s Why

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 795,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 367% from the average daily volume of 170,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Several research analysts have commented on ITRG shares. Desjardins raised Integra Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cormark raised Integra Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Integra Resources by 26.7% during the second quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 8,815,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,264 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Integra Resources by 106.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 159,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Integra Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

