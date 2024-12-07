Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Here’s Why

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 795,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 367% from the average daily volume of 170,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on ITRG shares. Desjardins raised Integra Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cormark raised Integra Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Integra Resources
Integra Resources Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra Resources
Integra Resources Company Profile
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Integra Resources
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.