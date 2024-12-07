InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of InspireMD in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of NSPR opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.98.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 413.96% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSPR. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in InspireMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in InspireMD during the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in InspireMD by 266.4% during the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,513,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,579 shares during the period. 44.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

